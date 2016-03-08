PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 8

March 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tennis star Maria Sharapova announced on Monday that she failed a drug test at this year's Australian Open for a medication she had been taking for 10 years, that was recently banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. (on.wsj.com/1puVydR)

- Donald Trump's march toward the Republican presidential nomination faces new tests on Tuesday in Michigan and Mississippi, states where rivals John Kasich and Ted Cruz are betting their regional appeal will serve as an antidote to Trump's outsider campaign. (on.wsj.com/1puSYVa)

- The Obama administration announced Monday that it will release casualty totals of people killed in U.S. counter-terrorism strikes abroad, in an effort to bring greater transparency to one of the most controversial aspects of the 'war on terrorism'. (on.wsj.com/1puT4Mi)

- Seven families in Flint, Michigan, sued Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and other state officials on Monday, alleging that they failed to take measures to protect the city's drinking water and then downplayed the severity of the lead contamination. (on.wsj.com/1puUx5t)

- Verizon Communications Inc will pay $1.35 million to settle an investigation with federal regulators over the wireless carrier's use of so-called supercookies, pieces of software that tracked its customers' online usage. (on.wsj.com/1puUMxg)

- The Justice Department on Monday asked a federal judge to reverse an earlier ruling and order Apple Inc to help extract data from an iPhone - part of a hotly contested legal dispute between Washington and Silicon Valley over issues of privacy and security. (on.wsj.com/1puUOVY)

- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday reinstated a lesbian woman's adoption of her former partner's biological children, rebuking the Alabama Supreme Court for invalidating the woman's parental rights. (on.wsj.com/1puUqXr)

- Outstanding consumer credit, a measure of non-real estate debt, rose by a seasonally adjusted $10.54 billion in January from the prior month, the U.S. Federal Reserve said Monday. The 3.58 percent seasonally adjusted annual growth rate was the slowest growth pace since March 2013; in dollar terms, it was the smallest increase since November 2013. (on.wsj.com/1puUXIX) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)