FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 31
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Martin Senn, former chief executive of Zurich Insurance Group AG who stepped aside in December, has killed himself, the company said - the second suicide by a one-time top manager at the company in the past few years. (on.wsj.com/1O0G7oU)

- Iraqi special forces advanced to the edge of Fallujah on Monday but struggled to enter the city, where Iraqi and U.S. officials said Islamic State extremists were amassing civilians to serve as human shields. (on.wsj.com/1O0GdwW)

- Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC is nearing a deal to buy Celator Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $1.5 billion, a large premium for a company with a promising leukemia drug but no revenue. (on.wsj.com/1O0Ghww)

- Two unions representing more than 36,000 Verizon workers won concessions from the carrier in a new four-year contract, helping to end a nearly seven-week labor strike. (on.wsj.com/1O0Gvnh)

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.