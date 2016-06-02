FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 2
June 2, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Obama administration will announce Thursday the federal government's first move to regulate high-interest, low-dollar "payday loans," a $38.5 billion market currently left to the states. (on.wsj.com/1TKWRh1)

- Uber Technologies Inc raised $3.5 billion from the investment arm of Saudi Arabia, part of an arms race over the future of transportation that is attracting the world's largest technology companies and auto makers. (on.wsj.com/1TKWqmO)

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has agreed to repurchase 27 million shares from SoftBank Group Corp for $74 each, for a total of $2 billion, while the company's partnership of founders and managers has agreed to purchase 5.4 million shares for the same price, for a total of $400 million. (on.wsj.com/1TKX3Nh)

- Hong Kong's largest family-controlled bank, Bank of East Asia Ltd, said Thursday it will close its brokerage outlets and lay off staff as profits falter and activist investor Elliott Management maintains its call for the bank to sell itself. (on.wsj.com/1TKWJ0X)

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
