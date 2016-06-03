FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 3
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc are among suitors considering bids for Avianca Holdings SA, according to people familiar with the matter, as airlines around the world seek combinations to help them withstand fierce competition and bulk up internationally. (on.wsj.com/1Uz8pWG)

- Wal Mart Stores Inc will test a grocery delivery service with Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc, part of the retailer's growing efforts to compete head on with Amazon.com Inc. (on.wsj.com/1Uz8sSz)

- A doctor for media mogul Sumner Redstone said the ailing 93-year-old "retains the legal mental capacity to make the decisions" he has made in recent weeks regarding oversight of his controlling interests in Viacom Inc and CBS Corp . (on.wsj.com/1Uz8idW)

- Warren Resources Inc, an oil and gas producer that operates in California, Pennsylvania and southwestern Wyoming, filed for bankruptcy protection Thursday after reaching a deal on the terms of a debt-for-equity swap with Blackstone Group's GSO Capital Partners. (on.wsj.com/1Uz8OZc) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.