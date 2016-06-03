PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 3

June 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc are among suitors considering bids for Avianca Holdings SA, according to people familiar with the matter, as airlines around the world seek combinations to help them withstand fierce competition and bulk up internationally. (on.wsj.com/1Uz8pWG)

- Wal Mart Stores Inc will test a grocery delivery service with Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc, part of the retailer's growing efforts to compete head on with Amazon.com Inc. (on.wsj.com/1Uz8sSz)

- A doctor for media mogul Sumner Redstone said the ailing 93-year-old "retains the legal mental capacity to make the decisions" he has made in recent weeks regarding oversight of his controlling interests in Viacom Inc and CBS Corp . (on.wsj.com/1Uz8idW)

- Warren Resources Inc, an oil and gas producer that operates in California, Pennsylvania and southwestern Wyoming, filed for bankruptcy protection Thursday after reaching a deal on the terms of a debt-for-equity swap with Blackstone Group's GSO Capital Partners. (on.wsj.com/1Uz8OZc) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)