PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 6
June 6, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. officials appear poised to make history by approving the first private space mission to go beyond Earth's orbit, according to people familiar with the details. (on.wsj.com/1U3aB9d)

- The U.S. Federal Reserve's plans for raising short-term interest rates went on hold after Friday's dismal jobs report, with officials now wanting to wait and see whether the economy remains on track before they make a move. (on.wsj.com/1U39Rkh)

- Hillary Clinton won the Puerto Rico Democratic primary on Sunday, moving her a step closer to prevailing over her rival, Bernie Sanders, in the fight for her party's presidential nomination. (on.wsj.com/1U39Wo5)

- SoftBank Group Corp is set to sell most of its stake in GungHo Online Entertainment in a deal valued about 73 billion yen, or roughly $685 million. (on.wsj.com/1U3bq1H)

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
