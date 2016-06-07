PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 7

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hillary Clinton secured the delegates needed to clinch the Democratic nomination Monday night, according to an Associated Press tally, crossing a historic milestone as she campaigned in California and pushed to end a long presidential primary campaign on a high note. (on.wsj.com/1Yc6quK)

- Nike is suing Boris Berian, the world indoor 800-meter champion, in an effort to stop him from joining New Balance, a sign of rising tensions between athletes and companies that bankroll Olympic sports. (on.wsj.com/1Yc6U3O)

- U.S. investigators are attempting to identify whether Goldman Sachs Group Inc violated federal law after failing to flag a transaction in Malaysia, according to people familiar with the investigation. (on.wsj.com/1Yc6L0v)

- Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen affirmed that the central bank won't be raising short-term interest rates until new uncertainties about the economic outlook are resolved. (on.wsj.com/1Yc6DOy)