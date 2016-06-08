FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 8
June 8, 2016

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hillary Clinton declared herself the Democratic Party nominee for U.S. president on Tuesday, embracing her role in history as the first woman to lead a major party in a race for the White House. (on.wsj.com/24y3Xun)

- A police investigation into the crash that killed Chesapeake Energy co-founder Aubrey McClendon has found nothing to suggest the shale pioneer committed suicide, and McClendon's friends say they saw no signs of trouble before he died (on.wsj.com/24y4XhO)

- The U.S. and India agreed to move forward with construction of six nuclear reactors in India by U.S. company Westinghouse, the first such move since the countries signed a landmark civil nuclear deal in 2008. (on.wsj.com/24y4hsY)

- Amazon.com Inc plans to invest an additional $3 billion into India, which is emerging as a critical area of growth for the e-commerce giant. (on.wsj.com/24y47Sj)

- Yahoo Inc has hired boutique investment bank Black Stone IP LLC to sell about 3,000 of the internet company's patents, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/24y4ufQ)

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
