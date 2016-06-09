FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 9
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 9, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- George Soros has returned to trading after a long hiatus, lured by opportunities to profit from what he sees as coming economic troubles. Anticipating weakness in various markets, the billionaire hedge fund founder recently directed a series of big, bearish investment, according to people close to the matter. (on.wsj.com/1WFKLvd)

- With the Democratic primary behind her, Hillary Clinton in an interview says she plans to put Republican Donald Trump's economic record and agenda at the center of her campaign. (on.wsj.com/1WFKRmE)

- Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc is in talks to merge with AmSurg Corp, a deal that would bring together two big providers of physician and other healthcare services with a combined value of more than $9 billion. (on.wsj.com/1WFL7SC)

- Uber Technologies Inc has held talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV about a potential partnership involving self-driving car technology, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1WFKZCx)

- Ralph Lauren's new CEO Stefan Larsson has poached Jane Hamilton Nielsen, a top executive from rival Coach Inc , to join his team. This is part of a broader management shakeup at the luxury brand, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1WFLE79) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.