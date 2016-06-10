FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 10
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved legislation to stem Puerto Rico's escalating debt crisis, capping an unusually bipartisan course on a fraught and technically complex compromise measure, following months of internal wrangling. (on.wsj.com/25QbNlp)

- Twitter Inc has notified millions of users that their accounts are at risk of being taken over after a database containing nearly 33 million purported usernames and passwords for the social-blogging service was made public Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/25QdP4U)

- Thomas Perkins, one of the founding fathers of modern venture capital investing, died on Tuesday at the age of 84 at his home in Belvedere, California, according to the Marin County coroner's office. (on.wsj.com/25QdE9X)

- U.S. President Barack Obama endorsed Hillary Clinton for president, via a video released by the Clinton campaign, after Obama met with Clinton's Democratic primary rival Bernie Sanders earlier in the day. (on.wsj.com/25QdShj)

- U.S. auto safety investigators are reviewing reports of suspension problems in Tesla Motors Inc's Model S cars, a government spokesman said on Thursday. (on.wsj.com/25QcIm2) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.