a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 13
June 13, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The deadliest shooting attack in U.S. history killed at least 50 people at popular gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando, Florida and injured 53. (on.wsj.com/1Oksq4n)

- Drugstore operator Walgreen formally ended a strained alliance with Theranos as regulators near a decision on whether to impose sanctions against the embattled Silicon Valley blood-testing firm. (on.wsj.com/1OkrYmA)

- British Prime Minister David Cameron sought to inject fresh energy into his campaign to keep Britain in the EU, in an interview to the BBC, he repeatedly underscored the risks of leaving the EU. (on.wsj.com/1Okrugq) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
