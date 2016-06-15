FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 15
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan joined Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in rejecting Donald Trump's call for a ban on Muslim immigration in the wake of the Orlando shootings. (on.wsj.com/1S4NyWX)

- The U.S. Democratic presidential race officially came to an end with Hillary Clinton winning the District of Columbia's primary. (on.wsj.com/1S4OqLi)

- Uber Technologies is turning to the so-called leveraged-loan market for the first time to raise as much as $2 billion in a sign of the popular ride-sharing network's hunger for cash as it expands around the world. (on.wsj.com/1S4Pf6P)

- Media mogul Sumner Redstone, who has been out of the public eye for more than a year, paid a visit to Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures movie studio in Hollywood, according to a letter made public from Viacom's lead independent director on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1S4OYRi) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.