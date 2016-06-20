PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 20

June 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Obama administration has concluded that uranium particles discovered last year at a secretive Iranian military base likely were tied to the country's past, covert nuclear weapons program, current and former officials said, a finding that contradicts Tehran's longstanding denials that it was pursuing a bomb. (on.wsj.com/2016KuY)

- U.S. antitrust regulators have privately expressed concerns about Anthem Inc's $48 billion proposed acquisition of Cigna Corp, and are skeptical that the health insurers can offer concessions that would fully preserve competition in the industry, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1V9io2v)

- Republicans and Democrats are headed for a new showdown over gun control this week as lawmakers sort through four proposals on the divisive issue in the wake of the Orlando nightclub massacre. (on.wsj.com/1PBrpQw)

- Hedge funds in the U.K. manage about $400 billion and usually try to keep an ultralow profile. But the looming referendum on the country's European Union membership has caused some to abandon their ultralow profiles to make the case for and against leaving the EU, a sharp difference from much of the rest of the financial industry. (on.wsj.com/1Y312eT) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)