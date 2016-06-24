PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 24

June 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Britons voted to leave the European Union, UK broadcasters forecast, a startling rebuke that threatens to spark political turmoil in the UK, weaken a continent already strained by multiple crises and rattle global financial markets (on.wsj.com/291ZbAU)

- The White House is pushing to ease the way for companies to complete deals with Iran, aiming to cement the landmark nuclear agreement reached last year and make it difficult for future administrations to undo it, senior U.S. officials said. (on.wsj.com/28TZP7j)

- The largest U.S. banks have significantly bolstered their defenses against an economic downturn, and could continue lending even during a deep recession, the Federal Reserve said. (on.wsj.com/28ORVIM)

- A deadlocked Supreme Court on Thursday killed President Barack Obama's plan to defer deportation and provide work authorization for millions of illegal immigrants, pushing the issue to the forefront of the 2016 election. (on.wsj.com/292f2Q2) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)