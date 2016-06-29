PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 29

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- British Prime Minister David Cameron began the tortuous process of extricating his country from the European Union at his last summit with leaders of the other 27 EU states, who told him there would be no special deals for ex-members of the bloc. on.wsj.com/293LlhS

- A federal judge has ordered Texas entrepreneur Sam Wyly to pay $1.1 billion in taxes and penalties for committing tax fraud using offshore accounts, even though the former billionaire's net worth has fallen to a fraction of that amount. on.wsj.com/293LgL5

- Federal officials made clear Tuesday that Volkswagen AG's deal to pay up to $14.7 billion to settle emissions-cheating claims with U.S. consumers and regulators won't end the auto giant's woes-nor stop scrutiny of other car makers. on.wsj.com/293Lp1b

- IKEA has agreed to recall 29 million chests and dressers in the U.S. following a raft of injuries and the deaths of six toddlers caused by the furniture tipping over. on.wsj.com/293Lv99

- Turkey's busiest airport, Istanbul Atatürk Airport, was struck by suicide bombers late Tuesday, who killed at least 36 people and injured scores, on the eve of a major holiday, the deadliest in a string of attacks in Istanbul this year. on.wsj.com/293LuBU (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)