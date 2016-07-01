PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 1

July 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc is in talks to acquire Tidal, a streaming-music service run by rap mogul Jay Z, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/29aBeYu

- Mondelez International Inc made a roughly $23 billion bid for Hershey Co in an effort to create the world's largest candy maker at a time when both companies' sales are under pressure. on.wsj.com/29aBHtO

- Nearly half of Williams Cos board members quit Thursday after they failed to oust the company's chief executive following its collapsed merger deal with rival pipeline operator Energy Transfer Equity LP. on.wsj.com/29aBLK5

- U.S. auto-safety regulators are investigating what is believed to be the first fatal crash involving a Tesla Motors Inc car that was driving itself, an incident that is likely to ratchet up scrutiny of a technology that has been evolving with little oversight. on.wsj.com/29aBAyj

- A jury in Silicon Valley on Thursday delivered a resounding victory to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co finding that Oracle Corp should pay the computer maker $3 billion in damages - the full amount it sought for actions that contributed to the decline of a once-lucrative line of high-end computers. on.wsj.com/29aBQxx (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)