July 7, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Republicans moved to keep alive a controversy they hope will work to their advantage, a day after the FBI's James Comey accused Hillary Clinton of being 'extremely careless' with national secrets. on.wsj.com/29y8U6b

- Enthusiasm for self-driving technology might be racing ahead of its capabilities. Some Tesla owners say Autopilot doesn't work well enough, while others say it has lulled them into potential danger. on.wsj.com/29P0BiL

- The U.S. Justice Department will take over the investigation of the fatal shooting of a black man by Baton Rouge police at point-blank range. A cellphone video taken by a bystander appears to show the victim, Alton Sterling, being held down by a police officer holding a gun to him, before shots are heard. on.wsj.com/29AwzCO

- Donald Trump's intra-party foes are close to having enough support on a key convention committee to force a vote that would throw open the presidential contest again. on.wsj.com/29PuHSU (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

