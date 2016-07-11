PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 11

July 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Kinder Morgan said it is selling a 50 percent stake in a 7,600-mile natural-gas pipeline system to utility Southern Co. for $1.47 billion. on.wsj.com/29ymmDp

- The International Monetary Fund said the eurozone will grow at slower pace in coming years due to political and economic uncertainty following the U.K. vote to leave the European Union. on.wsj.com/29ymQJS

- Japanese messaging-app operator Line Corp priced its dual initial public offering in New York and Tokyo at the top end of its range due to strong demand, raising $1.14 billion. on.wsj.com/29ymxyL

- Excess industrial production capacity is a global issue that has depressed international commerce and harmed workers, trade ministers from the Group of 20 industrial and developing nations said after meeting in China. on.wsj.com/29ymX8n