PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 15

- A truck driver barreled through Bastille Day revelers thronging the famed seaside promenade in the French city of Nice on Thursday, killing several dozens of people and sending a terror-scarred nation reeling again. on.wsj.com/29UKkg6

- Chinese growth held steady at 6.7 percent in the second quarter, after a flood of stimulus in the first quarter lent at least temporary stability to a slumping economy. on.wsj.com/29UJFLy

- Disability benefits have soared as the embattled Veterans Affairs department expands coverage and streamlines the claims process. Now, critics say the reduced evidence requirements can mean claims get padded, wasting funds and time better directed to more-qualified veterans, according to interviews with more than 40 current and former VA staffers, doctors, veterans and government agents. on.wsj.com/29ULUhS

- Democrat Hillary Clinton holds comfortable single-digit leads over Republican Donald Trump in Colorado, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia-four of the nation's most racially diverse battleground states-new Wall Street Journal/NBC News/Marist polls show. on.wsj.com/29UL5WF

- Bayer Ag boosted its takeover offer for Monsanto Co to about $65 billion in a bid to overcome the U.S. seed company's resistance to the tie-up and join a parade of consolidation in the agriculture industry. on.wsj.com/29UL7h2

- Microsoft Corp won a major legal battle with the U.S. Justice Department when a federal appeals court ruled that the government can't force the company to turn over emails or other personal data stored on computers overseas. on.wsj.com/29ULyYW (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)