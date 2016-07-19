FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 19
July 19, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- On the first night of Donald Trump's convention, Republicans assailed Hillary Clinton for the 2012 attack on Benghazi, illegal immigration and recent killings of police officers - hours after hundreds of delegates shouting for a roll-call vote to disrupt his forthcoming nomination and one state delegation walked off the floor. on.wsj.com/2a52bOQ

- A core of alleged coup plotters were charged on Monday as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened judicial vengeance against them. on.wsj.com/2a50RLF

- French music-streaming service Deezer is launching to the masses in the U.S. this week, stiffening the competition in an already-crowded market. on.wsj.com/2a517u4

- Federal authorities are investigating Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV over whether it committed fraud by allegedly faking new-car sales to pad its monthly business results, the company confirmed Monday. on.wsj.com/2a50zV9

- A $1 billion civil lawsuit against Carlyle Group LP officials over a failed mortgage-bond fund shows how the troubled days of 2007 and 2008 continue to reverberate. on.wsj.com/2a50PmY

- Bank of America Corp said it would deliver another $5 billion in annual cost cuts by 2018 as part of its strategy to deal with persistently low interest rates that are eating away at lenders' profitability. on.wsj.com/2a50MI4 (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

