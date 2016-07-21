PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 21

July 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Texas Senator Ted Cruz upstaged Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence Wednesday night by refusing to endorse Donald Trump for president, disrupting a night that was supposed to be devoted to party unity. on.wsj.com/2acF2gg

- U.S. prosecutors have linked the prime minister of Malaysia to hundreds of millions of dollars allegedly siphoned from an economic development fund, and are seeking the seizure of more than $1 billion of assets. on.wsj.com/2acFcEp

- A foreign-exchange executive of HSBC Holdings Plc was arrested for allegedly front-running a $3.5 billion currency trade for a client, in a deal that netted millions in profits for the bank. on.wsj.com/2acEUNJ

- The custodians of the popular cryptocurrency platform Ethereum implemented a controversial change to it Wednesday. The change, called a "hard fork," essentially undoes the transactions that allowed a June theft of $60 million worth of the digital currency, thereby allowing the money to be returned its rightful owner. on.wsj.com/2acFvis

- Kenneth Griffin's Citadel Llc hedge fund hired about 17 portfolio managers this week from fallen rival Visium Asset Management, imperiling Visium's plan to sell its last remaining part to another money manager. on.wsj.com/2acFhrB

- The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday signed off on Anheuser Busch InBev SA's acquisition of rival SABMiller Plc, removing one of the last major hurdles standing in the way of a roughly $108 billion deal to create a global beer giant. on.wsj.com/2acFOK8 (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)