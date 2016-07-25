PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 25

July 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The International Olympic Committee cleared the way for scores of Russian athletes to be banned from the Rio Games, but stopped short of forcing the country's entire delegation to stay home due to alleged state-sponsored doping. on.wsj.com/2a9LylW

- Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to pay $4.8 billion to acquire Yahoo Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter, ending a drawn-out auction process for the beleaguered internet company. on.wsj.com/2ao2R1n

- Authorities said a 27-year-old Syrian man tried to enter an outdoor concert in southern Germany and then blew himself up, injuring 12 people, in what appeared to be this country's first suicide bombing in years. The bombing took place in central Ansbach, a small town in the state of Bavaria that was hosting a concert that attracted 2,000 people on Sunday night. on.wsj.com/2aEB3oL

- Brazilian authorities on Sunday arrested a 12th suspect they say was part of a group allegedly plotting to conduct terrorist attacks during the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro next month. on.wsj.com/2ajJlU5

- British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday will travel to Belfast, where she will underline her commitment to consulting with Northern Ireland in talks over the UK's exit from the European Union. on.wsj.com/2aEPhG2