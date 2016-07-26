FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 26
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bangladesh police said Tuesday they killed nine suspected extremists during a raid on a militant hideout in Dhaka. Police surrounded a five-story building in the Kalyanpur suburb of the Bangladeshi capital in the early hours of Tuesday morning following a tip-off that militants were hiding there, Asaduzzaman Miah, Dhaka's commissioner of police said. on.wsj.com/2a2mkmR

- First Lady Michelle Obama on Monday made the case for Democratic Party unity and delivered an impassioned endorsement of Hillary Clinton to be her husband's successor in a speech at the Democratic National Convention. on.wsj.com/29WgSWn

- Starbucks Corp said Monday it was reorganizing the roles of its senior leaders, a week after the coffee giant said it had a sales-target miss for the third consecutive quarter. Chief Executive Howard Schultz said he was shifting his focus to the company's long-term strategy and innovation efforts. Previously, he focused on the company's digital technology efforts. on.wsj.com/29Vuukr

- Apple Inc has tapped a highly regarded senior executive who helped bring to market many of Apple's signature products to oversee its fledgling automobile project, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2a62Xyd

- LVMH agreed to sell Donna Karan International Inc. to apparel company G-III Apparel Group Ltd for $650 million including debt, an unusual retreat for the French luxury giant. on.wsj.com/2a7usBc

- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared a unilateral cease-fire with communist rebels Monday in an effort to reignite peace talks and end a decades-old insurgency that has claimed tens of thousands of lives. on.wsj.com/29UK0Ns (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

