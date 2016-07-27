FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 27
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Two followers of Islamic State killed a priest while he was celebrating Roman Catholic Mass Tuesday, the first time a church has been attacked amid a wave of terrorist violence rocking Western Europe. on.wsj.com/2atIyCE

- Anheuser-Busch InBev raised its offer for SABMiller Plc in their proposed $100 billion-plus beer megamerger, trying to assuage concerns over the valuation of the deal after the British pound's steep descent. on.wsj.com/2atqoRe

- Analog Devices Inc agreed to buy Linear Technology Corp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $14.8 billion, uniting two venerable names in a lucrative subset of the semiconductor industry. on.wsj.com/2abXobf

- A key supplier of semi-autonomous car technology ended a supply agreement with Tesla Motors Inc following a high-profile traffic fatality in May involving one of the Silicon Valley company's electric vehicles. Mobileye NV said it would no longer provide its computer chips and algorithms to Tesla after a contract ends due to disagreements about how the technology was deployed. Mobileye provides core technology for Tesla's Autopilot system, which allows cars to drive themselves in limited conditions. on.wsj.com/2ab8uNI

- Qualcomm Inc will pay $19.5 million to settle claims that women at the chip maker receive lower pay and fewer chances for promotion than men, according to papers filed Tuesday in a San Diego federal court. on.wsj.com/2ashOBg

- LG Display Co Ltd, one of the world's biggest makers of display panels used in smartphones and televisions, said it would invest 1.99 trillion won ($1.75 billion) to produce flexible organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, displays for use in mobile phones. on.wsj.com/2aamrBR

$1 = 1,133.9700 won Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.