PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 28

July 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Reserve opened the door to an interest rate increase later this year, possibly as early as September, after a policy meeting at which officials concluded the economy is on more solid footing and risks to the outlook have diminished. on.wsj.com/2auOlqm

- A Chinese life insurance company run by the grandson-in-law of Chairman Mao Zedong has bought a 13.5 percent stake in Sotheby's, citing a "positive view" of the auction house as well as potential interest in a board seat. Taikang Life Insurance Co Ltd (IPO-TKLI.HK), one of China's biggest insurance companies, disclosed its stake Wednesday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, a regulatory requirement for active investors who press for corporate change. on.wsj.com/2ab8b7T

- Boeing Co said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it might stop production of the 747, ending nearly a half-century of building the plane that became the aircraft of choice for the U.S. president and other heads of state. on.wsj.com/2av9JgQ

- SABMiller Plc has paused its integration work with Anheuser-Busch InBev, as the London-based brewer's board consults with shareholders over whether the revised offer AB InBev broached on Tuesday is acceptable. on.wsj.com/2ahPv51

- Eli Lilly and Co Chief Executive John C. Lechleiter will retire at the end of the year, the company said Wednesday, capping nearly four decades at the pharmaceutical manufacturer and an eight-year tenure at its helm. The company's board tapped David A. Ricks, the head of its biomedicines division, as Lilly's next CEO. on.wsj.com/2a4FdVs

- A Florida appeals court temporarily lifted the threat of personal bankruptcy hanging over Gawker Media LLC founder Nick Denton as a result of a heated legal battle with former wrestler Hulk Hogan. The judge's ruling Wednesday prevents Terry Bollea, the wrestler's real name, from enforcing a $140 million invasion-of-privacy judgment handed down in Florida earlier this year over sex tape the blog published in 2012. The judgment, which is being appealed, led Gawker to file for Chapter 11 protection last month. on.wsj.com/2a5rZaU (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)