FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 10
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Samsung Electronics Co has temporarily halted production of its troubled Galaxy Note 7, according to a person familiar with the matter, the latest setback for the South Korean technology giant as it struggles to manage a recall of 2.5 million smartphones. on.wsj.com/2d1Genn

- AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc said Sunday they will stop issuing new Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to replace the ones turned in by customers, further complicating a massive recall of the Samsung Electronics Co devices and sowing confusion among consumers after multiple reports of the devices overheating. on.wsj.com/2d1FZbT

- Elon Musk posted a message on Sunday to Twitter saying Tesla Motors Inc and SolarCity Corp, both of which he leads, had no need to tap the equity or debt markets. on.wsj.com/2d1ERVy

- Steven Spielberg is teaming up with Jack Ma's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in a partnership that will help Spielberg's Amblin Partners produce, finance and distribute movies, the companies said Sunday. on.wsj.com/2d1F9Mg

- NBC was on the defensive after the emergence of a recording of one of its rising stars, "Today Show" co-anchor Billy Bush, engaging in a lewd conversation with Donald Trump in 2005. on.wsj.com/2d1G9A5

- Australian mining billionaire Gina Rinehart has joined with a Chinese company to bid A$365 million (US$277 million) for S. Kidman & Co, Australia's largest cattle ranch. on.wsj.com/2d1G52Z

Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.