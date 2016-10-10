PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 10

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Samsung Electronics Co has temporarily halted production of its troubled Galaxy Note 7, according to a person familiar with the matter, the latest setback for the South Korean technology giant as it struggles to manage a recall of 2.5 million smartphones. on.wsj.com/2d1Genn

- AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc said Sunday they will stop issuing new Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to replace the ones turned in by customers, further complicating a massive recall of the Samsung Electronics Co devices and sowing confusion among consumers after multiple reports of the devices overheating. on.wsj.com/2d1FZbT

- Elon Musk posted a message on Sunday to Twitter saying Tesla Motors Inc and SolarCity Corp, both of which he leads, had no need to tap the equity or debt markets. on.wsj.com/2d1ERVy

- Steven Spielberg is teaming up with Jack Ma's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in a partnership that will help Spielberg's Amblin Partners produce, finance and distribute movies, the companies said Sunday. on.wsj.com/2d1F9Mg

- NBC was on the defensive after the emergence of a recording of one of its rising stars, "Today Show" co-anchor Billy Bush, engaging in a lewd conversation with Donald Trump in 2005. on.wsj.com/2d1G9A5

- Australian mining billionaire Gina Rinehart has joined with a Chinese company to bid A$365 million (US$277 million) for S. Kidman & Co, Australia's largest cattle ranch. on.wsj.com/2d1G52Z