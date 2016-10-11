PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 11

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Samsung Electronics Co's recall of one of its most advanced smartphones descended further into confusion, as the technology giant halted production and distribution of the Galaxy Note 7 while investigators probed recent reports of overheating batteries on devices that were supposed to be safe. on.wsj.com/2d1Genn

- One of Theranos Inc's biggest financial backers has sued the embattled startup and its founder for allegedly lying to attract its nearly $100 million investment, according to a fund document and people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2dHlWNQ

- Didi Chuxing, China's ride-hailing champion, after besting Uber Technologies Inc, appears to be facing a tougher opponent in domestic regulators. on.wsj.com/2dHk5Zp

- Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat company by sales, on Monday said it took a 5 percent stake in Beyond Meat, a purveyor of plant-based burger patties that seek to replicate the taste and sizzle of ground beef. on.wsj.com/2dHkBX7

- Verizon Communications Inc Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said the carrier doesn't plan to walk away from its acquisition of Yahoo Inc after a 2014 security breach was revealed, but he did leave the door open to possibly renegotiate the $4.8 billion price tag. on.wsj.com/2dHkb33

- Facebook Inc announced the commercial launch of Workplace by Facebook, its enterprise tool for companies that allows workers to chat and collaborate with each other. The tool was called Facebook at Work while it was in testing for nearly two years. on.wsj.com/2d3Zcd0

- The U.S. safety watchdog endorsed the decision by Samsung Electronics Co to suspend sales of its combustible Galaxy Note 7 smartphone on Monday. on.wsj.com/2d3YbBv

- U.S. aviation-safety officials on Monday said flyers should not use any Samsung Electronics Co Galaxy Note 7 cellphones on flights, expanding their guidance to include replacement models. on.wsj.com/2d3Y3SL (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)