Oct 13 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Samsung Electronics Co cut its preliminary
third-quarter earnings guidance figures on Wednesday, a day
after announcing that it would permanently discontinue its
troubled Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. on.wsj.com/2d8JcWT
- Tesco PLC, Britain's largest grocer, pulled
products made by Unilever PLC from its online shopping
site because of a dispute over pricing in the wake of the
pound's sharp descent, according to a person familiar with the
matter. on.wsj.com/2d8JkWn
- Toyota Motor Corp disclosed talks with Suzuki
Motor Corp about an alliance to share the burden of
developing self-driving cars and low-cost vehicles, a step the
two auto makers said was needed to survive "unprecedented"
change. on.wsj.com/2d8IIAa
- The South Korean bankruptcy court handling Hanjin Shipping
Co's insolvency proceedings said Thursday it plans
to dispose of the firm's sales and marketing network for its
Asia-U.S. route, in an effort to raise funds and help
rehabilitate the indebted company. on.wsj.com/2d8JDkl
- Ericsson AB, one of the world's largest makers
of telecom equipment, capped a series of management-shakeup and
job-cut announcements with a profit warning that sent its share
price tumbling and laid bare how the rise of Asian rivals has
wounded Western suppliers. on.wsj.com/2d8IAAP
- Wells Fargo & Co Chairman and Chief Executive John
Stumpf, under fire for the bank's sales-tactics scandal and his
own handling of its fallout, is stepping down from both roles,
effective immediately, the bank said. on.wsj.com/2d8JHjI
- Amazon.com Inc said it plans to start a new music
streaming service that - like at least half a dozen competitors
- offers on-demand, unlimited access to tens of millions of
songs for a monthly fee. on.wsj.com/2d8ISYo
- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
increased its production last month, the group said in a report
on Wednesday. But the data for how much production rose
conflicts with information provided by individual member
countries, underscoring the challenges ahead as OPEC tries to
complete a deal to cut production. on.wsj.com/2d8KFNb
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)