10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 14
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
October 14, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Verizon Communications Inc signaled it may demand to renegotiate its $4.8 billion deal for Yahoo Inc following the internet company's recent disclosure of a data breach that affected more than 500 million accounts. on.wsj.com/2db0wuo

- Consumer-products giant Unilever Plc is raising its UK prices for everything from mayonnaise to shampoo after months of discreet increases amid a Brexit-triggered currency rout that threatens Britons' buying power. on.wsj.com/2db0kLL

- Xerox Corp's largest individual shareholder, billionaire Darwin Deason, has filed a lawsuit that seeks to block the copier and services giant from splitting itself into two public companies. on.wsj.com/2db0EKE

- Amazon.com Inc plans to hire 20 percent more seasonal workers for its U.S. warehouses this holiday season as some competitors have kept hiring steady. on.wsj.com/2db1sPo

- Samsung Electronics Co said it expects about another $3 billion in lost income from to its move to scrap the fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 phone, raising the financial impact of the crisis to the equivalent of about half of its profit last year in the mobile division. on.wsj.com/2db2ElZ

- RSP Permian Inc on Thursday said it agreed to acquire Silver Hill Energy Partners LLC and Silver Hill E&P II LLC for about $2.5 billion. on.wsj.com/2db1VS1

- HP Inc announced plans that include generating a bit less cash than analysts had anticipated in the next fiscal year while moving to further reduce the company's head count. on.wsj.com/2db2Guj

- SoftBank Group Corp said Thursday that it was planning to invest in the technology sector through a fund that the Japanese internet and telecommunications conglomerate aims to make among the largest of its kind in the world. on.wsj.com/2db3NKp (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

