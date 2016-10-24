Oct 24 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- AT&T Inc's blockbuster $85.4 billion deal to buy
Time Warner Inc promises to reshape the media
landscape-if the companies can navigate a series of obstacles,
including possible opposition from U.S. antitrust authorities
and objections by lawmakers and media and telecom rivals. on.wsj.com/2dNs87N
- Thirteen people were killed and 31 injured early Sunday
morning when a bus returning to Los Angeles from a casino trip
slammed into the back of a semitrailer truck on a highway near
Palm Springs, California. on.wsj.com/2ewlxzM
- South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said
Monday it plans to close its European operations, in the latest
sign that the troubled company is heading toward liquidation.
Hanjin, South Korea's largest shipping company, has applied for
court approval to close all 10 of its business operations in
Europe, including its regional headquarters in Germany,
according to a company spokeswoman. on.wsj.com/2elKEoy
- Rockwell Collins Inc agreed to pay $6.4 billion to
buy B/E Aerospace Inc in a deal that would unite two of
the biggest suppliers to airlines and plane makers. The proposed
deal, confirmed by the companies on Sunday, continues the
consolidation of the aerospace industry over the past two years
as suppliers adjust to pressures from Airbus Group SE
and Boeing Co to cut costs. on.wsj.com/2euFIhu
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)