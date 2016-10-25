FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 25
October 25, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- AT&T Inc's $85.4 billion deal to buy Time Warner Inc sails toward two cresting waves of opposition: resurgent antitrust enforcement in Washington and politicians fired by a new bipartisan populist rage. on.wsj.com/2f26v6h

- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is pushing the company to shed its not-invented-here approach and learn where it can improve. on.wsj.com/2eG9XQL

- TD Ameritrade agreed to acquire Scottrade Financial Services for $4 billion in a deal that merges two online discount brokerages facing pressures from declining trading volumes and shifts in technology. on.wsj.com/2f8xE6L

- Federal Reserve officials, wary of raising short-term interest rates amid the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election, are likely to stand pat at their November policy meeting and remain focused on lifting them in December. on.wsj.com/2eE5qz0

- Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane was sentenced Monday to 10 to 23 months in prison, in a rebuke for the state's former top prosecutor following her recent conviction for engaging in a political payback scheme. on.wsj.com/2dETlGm

- Genworth Financial Inc's proposed buyout by a Chinese conglomerate drew skepticism in the market that the deal would get done, even as some state regulators are privately embracing the possible acquisition. on.wsj.com/2f2L2dc

- Melinda Gates says she is concerned about the fact that more than a billion women in the developing world don't have access to cellphones. on.wsj.com/2e5Y6K4

- Militants stormed a police academy in southwestern Pakistan late Monday, killing at least 59 and injuring more than 100, government officials said. on.wsj.com/2ezUvYh

- Belgium said it would not support a trade deal between the European Union and Canada after one of its regions continued to block the pact, dashing hopes of signing the accord later this week. on.wsj.com/2ezX6Br

- The Venezuelan government and the leading opposition alliance said they would meet to resolve the country's deep economic and political crisis. on.wsj.com/2ezX8co

Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru

