- Volkswagen AG received final approval of a $14.7 billion deal reached with consumers and government agencies that could get nearly half a million diesel vehicles off U.S. roads. on.wsj.com/2e86OaJ

- Facebook Inc COO Sheryl Sandberg said Facebook is a technology company that builds tools rather than a media company that makes its own stories. on.wsj.com/2eJ7HId

- AT&T Inc will launch a $35-a-month "mobile-centric" video service, CEO Randall Stephenson said, calling it an example of how prices won't rise with the carrier's $85.4 billion deal to buy Time Warner Inc. on.wsj.com/2eGmC6M

- General Motors Co is enlisting digital smarts from International Business Machines Corp's Watson in an effort to leapfrog other tech companies inside the car. on.wsj.com/2f5kkRq

- Media mogul Sumner Redstone has sued two former companions, alleging they abused him, took more than $150 million and left him in debt. on.wsj.com/2eQsqJK

- National Intelligence director James Clapper said it appeared that a "nonstate actor" was behind a massive cyberattack last week that briefly blocked access to websites including Twitter Inc and Netflix Inc. on.wsj.com/2eDmqGP

- The UK said it would deploy tanks and drones alongside 800 troops in Eastern Europe, the first of several expected moves by NATO to help counter growing fears about Russia in the region. on.wsj.com/2dUjZ1h

