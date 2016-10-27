FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 27
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 4:20 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal investigators have launched a probe into whether U.S. companies linked to a Chinese billionaire illegally avoided punitive import tariffs on Chinese aluminum, according to people familiar with the investigation. on.wsj.com/2eLixgW

- The offering for ZTO Express, which delivers parcels for e-commerce giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.com, is the largest IPO in the U.S. this year. on.wsj.com/2eTqMWD

- Fifteen Democratic senators urged federal regulators to strengthen proposed rules governing Wall Street pay practices, saying the recent scandal at Wells Fargo & Co underscored the need to hold executives accountable for misconduct. on.wsj.com/2eTntPc

- Two chief fundraisers for the Clinton Foundation pressed corporate donors to steer business opportunities to former President Bill Clinton as well, according to a hacked memo published Wednesday by WikiLeaks. on.wsj.com/2ex9aTN

- The Pentagon on Wednesday said it has suspended its efforts to collect repayment of re-enlistment bonuses from service members and war veterans who received them erroneously, announcing a series of steps to quell a swiftly developing furor. on.wsj.com/2eSSP9X

- Greece's ruling Syriza party suffered a major blow on Wednesday night when judges struck down its plan to revamp Greece's media sector, after a weekslong power struggle that produced allegations of blackmail and "fascist" methods. on.wsj.com/2eSqqRu

- The Brazilian Supreme Court's 11 justices voted 7-4 that early-age retirees who continue to work and to contribute to the pension system can't ask for an increase in payouts, a possibility the government argued was against the Constitution. on.wsj.com/2eHP09S (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.