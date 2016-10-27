BRIEF-Nokia CFO Ihamuotila leaves company, joins ABB
* Says Timo Ihamuotila, Chief Financial Officer of Nokia, resigns from company to join ABB in Switzerland as Chief Financial Officer and a member of executive committee
Oct 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Federal investigators have launched a probe into whether U.S. companies linked to a Chinese billionaire illegally avoided punitive import tariffs on Chinese aluminum, according to people familiar with the investigation. on.wsj.com/2eLixgW
- The offering for ZTO Express, which delivers parcels for e-commerce giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.com, is the largest IPO in the U.S. this year. on.wsj.com/2eTqMWD
- Fifteen Democratic senators urged federal regulators to strengthen proposed rules governing Wall Street pay practices, saying the recent scandal at Wells Fargo & Co underscored the need to hold executives accountable for misconduct. on.wsj.com/2eTntPc
- Two chief fundraisers for the Clinton Foundation pressed corporate donors to steer business opportunities to former President Bill Clinton as well, according to a hacked memo published Wednesday by WikiLeaks. on.wsj.com/2ex9aTN
- The Pentagon on Wednesday said it has suspended its efforts to collect repayment of re-enlistment bonuses from service members and war veterans who received them erroneously, announcing a series of steps to quell a swiftly developing furor. on.wsj.com/2eSSP9X
- Greece's ruling Syriza party suffered a major blow on Wednesday night when judges struck down its plan to revamp Greece's media sector, after a weekslong power struggle that produced allegations of blackmail and "fascist" methods. on.wsj.com/2eSqqRu
- The Brazilian Supreme Court's 11 justices voted 7-4 that early-age retirees who continue to work and to contribute to the pension system can't ask for an increase in payouts, a possibility the government argued was against the Constitution. on.wsj.com/2eHP09S (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Deutsche Bank posted an unexpected net profit of 278 million euros ($303 million) in the third quarter as it benefited from a surge in bond trading that boosted all Wall Street banks' earnings.
PARIS, Oct 27 French oil services company Technip raised its full-year 2016 objectives for its subsea division after revenue and profit for the third quarter beat expectations as it continues to cut costs due to the prolonged fall in oil prices.