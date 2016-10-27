Oct 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal investigators have launched a probe into whether U.S. companies linked to a Chinese billionaire illegally avoided punitive import tariffs on Chinese aluminum, according to people familiar with the investigation. on.wsj.com/2eLixgW

- The offering for ZTO Express, which delivers parcels for e-commerce giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.com, is the largest IPO in the U.S. this year. on.wsj.com/2eTqMWD

- Fifteen Democratic senators urged federal regulators to strengthen proposed rules governing Wall Street pay practices, saying the recent scandal at Wells Fargo & Co underscored the need to hold executives accountable for misconduct. on.wsj.com/2eTntPc

- Two chief fundraisers for the Clinton Foundation pressed corporate donors to steer business opportunities to former President Bill Clinton as well, according to a hacked memo published Wednesday by WikiLeaks. on.wsj.com/2ex9aTN

- The Pentagon on Wednesday said it has suspended its efforts to collect repayment of re-enlistment bonuses from service members and war veterans who received them erroneously, announcing a series of steps to quell a swiftly developing furor. on.wsj.com/2eSSP9X

- Greece's ruling Syriza party suffered a major blow on Wednesday night when judges struck down its plan to revamp Greece's media sector, after a weekslong power struggle that produced allegations of blackmail and "fascist" methods. on.wsj.com/2eSqqRu

- The Brazilian Supreme Court's 11 justices voted 7-4 that early-age retirees who continue to work and to contribute to the pension system can't ask for an increase in payouts, a possibility the government argued was against the Constitution. on.wsj.com/2eHP09S (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)