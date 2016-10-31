FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 31
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 4:25 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- As federal agents prepare to scour roughly 650,000 emails discovered on a laptop for possible links to Hillary Clinton's private server, the case lays bare tensions within the FBI and the Justice Department over how to investigate the Democratic nominee. on.wsj.com/2ftZLO7

- The roughly $30 billion deal between General Electric Co and Baker Hughes Inc, expected to be announced on Monday, would create an energy powerhouse, giving General Electric a cost-effective way to play any recovery in the industry. on.wsj.com/2fuU2HL

- A disc inside the Boeing 767's engine violently broke apart, touching off a wide-ranging probe into certain General Electric Co engines. on.wsj.com/2f7BCZb

- Negotiators for the Vatican and Beijing reached a compromise on who selects Catholic bishops in China, said people familiar with the matter, potentially marking a major step toward ending six decades of estrangement. on.wsj.com/2eoptz5

- Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is shifting its focus in Asia to its institutional banking operations with a deal to sell its retail and wealth businesses in the region to Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd. on.wsj.com/2eSDdTl

- Pakistan's government vowed to prevent an opposition political protest planned for next week, amid tension between the administration of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the country's powerful military. on.wsj.com/2f1GtNb

- Airstrikes carried out by a Saudi-led military coalition killed at least 60 people at a security complex in Yemen that housed prisoners and staff, the country's Houthi rebels said. on.wsj.com/2ftf9tY (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.