PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- As federal agents prepare to scour roughly 650,000 emails discovered on a laptop for possible links to Hillary Clinton's private server, the case lays bare tensions within the FBI and the Justice Department over how to investigate the Democratic nominee. on.wsj.com/2ftZLO7

- The roughly $30 billion deal between General Electric Co and Baker Hughes Inc, expected to be announced on Monday, would create an energy powerhouse, giving General Electric a cost-effective way to play any recovery in the industry. on.wsj.com/2fuU2HL

- A disc inside the Boeing 767's engine violently broke apart, touching off a wide-ranging probe into certain General Electric Co engines. on.wsj.com/2f7BCZb

- Negotiators for the Vatican and Beijing reached a compromise on who selects Catholic bishops in China, said people familiar with the matter, potentially marking a major step toward ending six decades of estrangement. on.wsj.com/2eoptz5

- Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is shifting its focus in Asia to its institutional banking operations with a deal to sell its retail and wealth businesses in the region to Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd. on.wsj.com/2eSDdTl

- Pakistan's government vowed to prevent an opposition political protest planned for next week, amid tension between the administration of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the country's powerful military. on.wsj.com/2f1GtNb

- Airstrikes carried out by a Saudi-led military coalition killed at least 60 people at a security complex in Yemen that housed prisoners and staff, the country's Houthi rebels said. on.wsj.com/2ftf9tY (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)