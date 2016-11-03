PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 3

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Secret recordings of a suspect talking about the Clinton Foundation fueled an internal battle between FBI agents who wanted to pursue the case and corruption prosecutors who viewed the statements as worthless hearsay. on.wsj.com/2eWJiAB

- More than 60 percent of U.S. fuel pipelines were built before 1970, according to federal figures. Recent disruptions on Colonial Pipeline Co's fuel artery running up the East Coast show why some energy observers worry that this is a problem. on.wsj.com/2eWL3xL

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is exploring a sale of its eye-surgery equipment business as part of a sweeping effort to unload assets and pare debt. on.wsj.com/2eWLM2a

- Inflation is finally showing signs of behaving the way Federal Reserve officials want it to, bolstering the case for them to raise short-term interest rates next month. on.wsj.com/2eWMQ5V

- Whole Foods Market Inc. is eliminating its dual-CEO leadership structure, likely putting further pressure on co-founder John Mackey who will become the sole leader of the struggling grocery chain. on.wsj.com/2eWNdNY

- Kentucky plans to pull more than half of its investments in hedge funds in the coming three years, a significant retreat for a state that had embraced Wall Street money managers following the last financial crisis. on.wsj.com/2eWIEDc

- The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against DirecTV, alleging that it engaged in unlawful information-sharing with rival pay-TV operators during negotiations over whether to carry a Dodgers-owned channel. on.wsj.com/2eWK4NZ

- Monroe-based CenturyLink's CEO Glen F. Post is vying to turn the company into one of the biggest internet providers in the world with its $25 billion deal for Level 3 Communications. on.wsj.com/2eWN2Cb

- Germany's decision to postpone approval of a plan to fulfill its part of the Paris climate agreement comes less than a week before another U.N. summit on global warming. on.wsj.com/2eWE0VQ

- Iceland's center-right Independence Party was asked to form a new government Wednesday, in a strong sign it has weathered a populist onslaught from the Pirate Party. on.wsj.com/2eWKZhz (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)