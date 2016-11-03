Nov 3 The following are the top stories in the
- Secret recordings of a suspect talking about the Clinton
Foundation fueled an internal battle between FBI agents who
wanted to pursue the case and corruption prosecutors who viewed
the statements as worthless hearsay. on.wsj.com/2eWJiAB
- More than 60 percent of U.S. fuel pipelines were built
before 1970, according to federal figures. Recent disruptions on
Colonial Pipeline Co's fuel artery running up the East Coast
show why some energy observers worry that this is a problem. on.wsj.com/2eWL3xL
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is
exploring a sale of its eye-surgery equipment business as part
of a sweeping effort to unload assets and pare debt. on.wsj.com/2eWLM2a
- Inflation is finally showing signs of behaving the way
Federal Reserve officials want it to, bolstering the case for
them to raise short-term interest rates next month. on.wsj.com/2eWMQ5V
- Whole Foods Market Inc. is eliminating its
dual-CEO leadership structure, likely putting further pressure
on co-founder John Mackey who will become the sole leader of the
struggling grocery chain. on.wsj.com/2eWNdNY
- Kentucky plans to pull more than half of its investments
in hedge funds in the coming three years, a significant retreat
for a state that had embraced Wall Street money managers
following the last financial crisis. on.wsj.com/2eWIEDc
- The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against
DirecTV, alleging that it engaged in unlawful
information-sharing with rival pay-TV operators during
negotiations over whether to carry a Dodgers-owned channel. on.wsj.com/2eWK4NZ
- Monroe-based CenturyLink's CEO Glen F. Post is
vying to turn the company into one of the biggest internet
providers in the world with its $25 billion deal for Level 3
Communications. on.wsj.com/2eWN2Cb
- Germany's decision to postpone approval of a plan to
fulfill its part of the Paris climate agreement comes less than
a week before another U.N. summit on global warming. on.wsj.com/2eWE0VQ
- Iceland's center-right Independence Party was asked to
form a new government Wednesday, in a strong sign it has
weathered a populist onslaught from the Pirate Party. on.wsj.com/2eWKZhz
