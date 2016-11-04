PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 4

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal prosecutors, after a lengthy probe, are nearing possible criminal charges for price-collusion in the generic-drug industry. on.wsj.com/2fkWgqw

- Investors who saw Turkey as a free-market beacon among emerging nations now worry its focus on rooting out enemies endangers domestic financial institutions and trust in its economic management. on.wsj.com/2fkWttO

- A new U.S. ambassador to the Philippines was sworn in, as the Americans vowed to continue their commitment to an alliance with Manila, as strains have flared between the two countries. on.wsj.com/2fl0rmj

- Two U.S. Special Forces troops and at least 30 Afghans were killed during a firefight with the Taliban in Afghanistan's Kunduz province, officials said. on.wsj.com/2fkW3Ur

- Lebanon's new president asked former Prime Minister Saad Hariri to form the next government, elevating a longtime Saudi ally as part of a political compromise with the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. on.wsj.com/2fkR9GS

- Russia's military said that anti-government rebels in the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo were sabotaging a planned "humanitarian pause" in fighting. on.wsj.com/2fkW9Lt

- The U.S. Department of Education levied a fine of nearly $2.4 million against Pennsylvania State University, in connection with the school's handling of sexual assault allegations against former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky. on.wsj.com/2fkWMon

- General Motors expects to add $2 billion in operating profit from non-core businesses such as vehicle financing programs and car accessories by 2019, a top executive said on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2fkWHkH

- Alphabet Inc's Google hit back at European Union accusations that it abuses its dominant position with its internet shopping and advertising services, ramping up its fight back against the bloc's regulators. on.wsj.com/2fkX26P

- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and all their surrogates fanned out across battleground states on Thursday with the same mission: to energize and turn out their voters. on.wsj.com/2fl0cYq