Nov 7 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Beijing is considering allowing Wall Street firms to run
their own investment banking businesses on the mainland, a
long-awaited step that would give them more access to China's
hard-to-crack domestic market. on.wsj.com/2etQuk0
- Regulators in California recently discovered software
installed on some of Volkswagen AG's Audi models
that appears to have allowed the cars to cheat carbon-dioxide
emissions testing standards. on.wsj.com/2etOV5H
- Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey said
no new evidence has been found to warrant charges against
Hillary Clinton in the investigation stemming from her use of a
private email server while in government on.wsj.com/2etP35b
- U.S.-backed Kurdish and Arab forces in Syria began a
long-anticipated offensive against the Islamic State-controlled
city of Raqqa, an operation timed to leverage a similar push in
Iraq to crush the extremist group. on.wsj.com/2etJ4NO
- With days before the election, Democrat Hillary Clinton
has several apparent paths to the White House, while Republican
Donald Trump must sweep battleground states and seize at least
one Democratic-leaning state. on.wsj.com/2etLUSM
- The Department of Commerce is expected to launch a formal
investigation Monday into whether Chinese steel companies are
shipping steel through Vietnam to avoid U.S. import tariffs. on.wsj.com/2etQOiz
- New details have emerged about warnings issued by a
National Aeronautics and Space Administration advisory panel
regarding potential fueling hazards on SpaceX's future manned
rockets. on.wsj.com/2etQQHd
- Regional airlines that feed the nation's biggest carriers
are boosting starting wages to fight a pilot shortage, hoping to
encourage aspiring aviators to endure what has become lengthier
training. on.wsj.com/2etK9VD
- China's top legislative body effectively barred two Hong
Kong politicians from taking office as local lawmakers in a
decision that overrides Hong Kong's legal authority. on.wsj.com/2etIAXN
- Prime Minister Matteo Renzi had broad support for
overhauling Italy's constitution, but the pro-reform consensus
has collapsed ahead of the Dec. 4 referendum. on.wsj.com/2etMO1u
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)