10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 8
#Funds News
November 8, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump crisscrossed the presidential battlefield on Monday in a final effort to maximize turnout from their supporters on Election Day, providing a frantic close to an already volatile race. on.wsj.com/2fVW6Zr

- China removed its high-profile, reformist finance minister from the post in a shuffle that comes as President Xi Jinping positions trusted allies in key roles and Beijing prioritizes short-term growth over major overhauls. on.wsj.com/2fVT1Zf

- Tesla Motors Inc next year will stop providing unlimited free access to its fast-charging stations for new buyers of its electric vehicles, a move intended to help pay for the charging network and the launch of a cheaper and higher-volume electric sedan. on.wsj.com/2fVWEia

- Iran plans to sign a preliminary $6 billion deal with France's Total SA on Tuesday to help develop an offshore gas field, an agreement that would mark the first Western energy investment there since international sanctions were lifted this year. on.wsj.com/2fVWJCc

- The Commerce Department on Monday launched two new investigations into whether Chinese steelmakers are shipping metal to the U.S. via Vietnam to evade U.S. import tariffs. on.wsj.com/2fVTpXQ

- CBS Corp has retained banks Moelis & Co and Goldman Sachs to advise the company on a possible merger with Viacom Inc. on.wsj.com/2fVUIpS

- The Federal Maritime Commission, the U.S. maritime watchdog, has seen no evidence of price-fixing by the recently formed ocean-shipping alliances and expects more industry consolidation. on.wsj.com/2fUvtUU

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into whether big banks have been mishandling securities in the arcane but sizable market for American depositary receipts. on.wsj.com/2fVSeaT

Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
