- Drugstore giant Walgreen Co. has sued its former lab-testing partner Theranos Inc. in federal court in Delaware, alleging it breached a contract between the two companies. on.wsj.com/2eCawZq

- Alphabet Inc. pushed out two managers on its drone-delivery project amid infighting on its team casting the program's future in uncertainty and marking the latest setback for a Google sister company. on.wsj.com/2eC6FMj

- U.S. officials said a Chinese aluminum magnate is sidestepping U.S. trade sanctions, the latest development in federal attempts to rein in a flood of cheap metal imports that have overwhelmed U.S. producers. on.wsj.com/2ezXCeK

- The European Union is considering freezing negotiations over Turkey's decades-long bid to join the bloc as tensions flare over the measures the government has taken in the wake of July's failed coup attempt. on.wsj.com/2eC7aps

- Amazon.com could be the next company to come under scrutiny by Europe's taxman, and the stakes could be especially high for the Seattle online retailer because it operates on slim margins. on.wsj.com/2eIdpLI

- Chocolate maker Mondelez International Inc. on Tuesday defended its decision in the U.K. to change the shape of a version of its Toblerone chocolate bar-lengthening the gaps between the chocolate "peaks" that slide out of the brand's familiar triangular packaging. on.wsj.com/2fB3XYl

- Investor Carl Icahn more than doubled his stake in Hertz Global Holdings Inc on Tuesday, the same day the rental-car firm's stock plunged in the wake of disappointing financial results and a lowered annual outlook. on.wsj.com/2eC35BS

- GoPro is recalling its new Karma drone after a few units lost power during flight. GoPro said no injuries or property damage have been reported. on.wsj.com/2eC5uMJ (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)