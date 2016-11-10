PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 10

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi on Wednesday and will have his first post election meeting with President Barack Obama on Thursday to discuss the transfer of power between their two administrations in January. on.wsj.com/2fEdr6z

- Shaken by the election results, Democrats are pointing to Hillary Clinton's defeat in the presidential race as a repudiation of the party's message, candidates and reliance on high-dollar donations. on.wsj.com/2fEgaNA

- Thousands of protesters packed the area around Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday night, chanting slogans against President-elect Donald Trump. Demonstrators marched in other cities around the country, including San Francisco, Boston, Washington, Philadelphia, Seattle, Austin, Texas, and Portland, Ore. In Chicago, thousands massed outside Trump Tower. on.wsj.com/2fzBgvY

- Executives world-wide encountered a political and economic landscape radically changed by Donald Trump's surprise election, which reverberated through the energy, health-care and manufacturing sectors. on.wsj.com/2ekG7DZ

- Yahoo Inc is evaluating whether an unidentified hacker has access to its user account data, following a 2014 hack that resulted in the theft of more than 500 million user account records. on.wsj.com/2eDYX3W

- Donald Trump's surprise victory is injecting a wave of uncertainty into a global climate conference that began this week in Marrakesh, Morocco. on.wsj.com/2elys8n

- European populists seized on Donald Trump's election Wednesday as evidence of a sea change that will help sweep away the continent's political establishment and carry them to power. on.wsj.com/2fmCNFh

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday named 84 new partners, a smaller crop of executives than in years past as core businesses remain challenged. on.wsj.com/2fEjCYg

- Mexico's government, amid a record decline in the peso, rushed to reassure both its own citizens and foreign investors that the country was on solid footing in facing the fallout of Donald Trump's surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election. on.wsj.com/2eEbKUe