PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Monday that President-elect Donald Trump would likely focus much of his initial foreign-policy strategy on destroying Islamic State, setting aside more vexing problems in the Middle East and elsewhere. on.wsj.com/2eA25CS

- Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Jo White plans to step down in January, opening the door to a new Republican-appointed leader who could move to loosen rules on Wall Street and curb the aggressive enforcement approach White prosecuted. on.wsj.com/2fboqTG

- Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google announced steps to prevent fake-news websites from generating revenue through their ad-selling services, signs that technology companies are moving to address a growing controversy about misinformation on the Internet. on.wsj.com/2ezc2kd

- Donald Trump has appeared as a populist who railed against global trade and unchecked immigration, and a more traditional Republican who promised to temper the regulatory state and overhaul the tax code. The view, or combination of views, that emerges from the White House will chart the course of American corporations for the next four years. on.wsj.com/2fQYxsg

- Samsung Electronics Co agreed to buy Harman International Industries Inc, a U.S. automotive technology manufacturer for $8 billion, the South Korean electronics giant's biggest deal ever and its latest attempt to branch out beyond smartphones in the wake of its Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. on.wsj.com/2eS8kxh

- Donald Trump's appointment of media executive Steve Bannon to an influential White House post drew sharp criticism from Democrats, who cited his news outlet's incendiary articles about ethnic and religious minorities during his tenure. on.wsj.com/2fTiMJh

- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc slashed its investment in the world's biggest retailer and placed fresh bets on three big US airlines. on.wsj.com/2fzTRHP