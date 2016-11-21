PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Obama administration is considering new measures in its final months in office to strengthen the landmark nuclear agreement with Iran, senior U.S. officials said, with President-elect Donald Trump's first appointments foreshadowing an increasingly rocky road for the controversial deal. on.wsj.com/2fvAqiR

- Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney "is under active and serious consideration" to be Donald Trump's secretary of state, Vice President-elect Mike Pence said Sunday, a move that would moderate the direction of the president-elect's national security team inside a rapidly expanding administration. on.wsj.com/2gbiCLk

- Saudi Arabian Oil Co's IPO-ARMO.SE plans to vastly expand its petrochemical operations are part of the kingdom's effort to remake its economy as oil's future clouds. on.wsj.com/2gyTyS8

- Iraqi women who escaped from the Islamic State-held city of Mosul described strict rules and harsh treatment by militants who made them prisoners in their homes and rendered them essentially invisible. Girls as young as nine were forced to comply with a strict all-black dress code. on.wsj.com/2fuluBO

- Advertisers are grappling with a stark realization: After spending years courting U.S. consumers with aspirational images of upscale urban living, they may have misjudged the yearnings of much of their audience. on.wsj.com/2fSpAEd

- Republicans' race to rewrite the U.S. tax code on the heels of this month's election relies on years of work that is suddenly-and quite unexpectedly-poised to pay off. on.wsj.com/2gcT7ZX

- Computer-security-software maker Symantec Corp has agreed to acquire LifeLock Inc, a seller of identity-theft protection services, for $2.3 billion in cash, the companies said Sunday. on.wsj.com/2g87TA4

- Mark Zuckerberg late Friday outlined several steps Facebook Inc is testing to fight misinformation, an acknowledgment that the social network could be doing more to avoid its proliferation. on.wsj.com/2gbUict (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)