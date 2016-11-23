Nov 23 The following are the top stories in the
- Donald Trump indicated that he was unlikely to disentangle
himself from his business empire as fully as he previously
suggested, raising questions about potential conflicts of
interest while president.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 19000 for
the first time, extending a stretch of milestones for major U.S.
stock indexes.
- A handful of doctors, many with close ties to John
Kapoor's Insys Therapeutics, are responsible for
outsize levels of prescriptions for Subsys, a form of the opioid
fentanyl. Officials in more than 15 jurisdictions are
investigating Insys' business practices.
- As department stores gear up for the holiday shopping
frenzy that unofficially gets underway this week, behind the
scenes they have been locked in a battle with some big-name
suppliers over rampant discounting.
- President-elect Donald Trump is leaning toward asking
former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney to be his secretary of
state, according to people familiar with the deliberations.
- Former Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive
Brady Dougan plans to launch a merchant bank in early 2017 and
has lined up a $3 billion investment to seed the venture,
according to people familiar with the matter.
- China is moving swiftly to capitalize in Asia on the
apparent collapse of a landmark U.S.-backed Pacific trade
agreement, saying it hopes now to conclude its own Asia-wide
trade pact in a step to broaden its influence as priorities
shift under a new administration in Washington.
