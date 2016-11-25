Nov 25 The following are the top stories in the
- The U.S. and its western allies are pressing Iran to take
steps to sharply cut the amount of radioactive material it holds
in a bid to shore up last year's nuclear deal and discourage the
incoming Trump administration from abandoning it, western
officials said.
- In the battle for shoppers, traditional retailers have
been moving discounts earlier in November, linking their stores
and websites more closely and finding ways to capitalize on the
rise in mobile shopping.
- An internal debate over President-elect Donald Trump's
secretary-of-state appointment has spilled into the open, with
some prominent Republicans close to Trump arguing for a loyal
supporter to fill the post rather than longtime critic Mitt
Romney.
- As the U.S. labor market tightens and the population of
undocumented immigrants shrinks, employers in industries such as
hospitality, construction and agriculture are scrambling to fill
jobs they say Americans don't want.
- Shares of smaller companies with higher tax rates which
focus on domestic customers have been doing well since the
election, as investors reevaluate in view of expected changes
from President-elect Donald Trump.
- Since Trump's victory, average rates for a 30-year,
fixed-rate mortgage have leapt to their highest level since June
2015, taking a toll on the market.
- Iraqi commanders in the fight to liberate Mosul from
Islamic State want the government to change tactics and
encourage residents to flee the city, freeing the military to
use heavy artillery and air power.
