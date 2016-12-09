PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 9

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Business leaders are predicting a dramatic unraveling of regulations on everything from overtime pay to power-plant emission rules as Donald Trump seeks to fill his cabinet with determined adversaries of the agencies they will lead. on.wsj.com/2hc9sPb

- John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth and a four-term U.S. senator, died at the age of 95. Glenn, a former military test pilot, was chosen by NASA in 1959 to become one of America's first astronauts in the "Mercury Seven" program in an age when astronauts were the ultimate heroes. on.wsj.com/2hlUetx

- Federal regulators are considering allowing airline passengers in coming years to routinely make phone calls during flights-so long as travelers are warned in advance about potential midair distractions. on.wsj.com/2gh42oL

- Time Inc hired banks to help field takeover or partnership interest after the country's largest magazine publisher received overtures from a group of media investors including Edgar Bronfman Jr. on.wsj.com/2gGyu84

- About 51 percent of American 30-year-olds earn more than their parents did, an enormous decline from the early 1970s and even rapid economic growth won't do much to reverse the trend. on.wsj.com/2h7LqnJ

- Ads from well-known companies often appear on sites with false or misleading news, helping them generate tens of thousands of dollars in monthly revenue. on.wsj.com/2ge4f7f

- Donald Trump uses a web of privately held LLCs and other entities to house his assets-from real estate to a vintage carousel in Manhattan's Central Park-making it impossible to gauge the full extent of potential conflicts he may face as president. on.wsj.com/2hjmDAK