PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 15

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone at the start of a meeting with tech executives, telling the Silicon Valley leaders that his goal is "to help you folks do well". on.wsj.com/2hywMH5

- Yahoo said a newly discovered data breach affected more than a billion users, dwarfing the scope of another recently disclosed hack and raising fresh questions whether Verizon will follow through with its acquisition of the internet company. on.wsj.com/2hyAsZk

- China has installed antiaircraft guns and other weapons on all seven of the artificial islands it built in a disputed part of the South China Sea, according to a report by Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative. on.wsj.com/2hyu6ZH

- The recapture of Aleppo by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces presents a stark example of Washington's pullback in the Middle East at a time when Russia and its partners have stepped in to drive events, said U.S., European and Arab officials. on.wsj.com/2hyDxIO

- French drug company Sanofi 's attempts to acquire Swiss biotech Actelion could help offset declining sales of its best-selling insulin Lantus-though, like Johnson & Johnson, it might struggle to agree on price or structure. on.wsj.com/2hypHWT

- Volkswagen AG 's emissions-cheating scandal could involve more vehicles than previously acknowledged, and some new models built to meet the most stringent European emissions standards may still cheat, according to a report by the European Commission's Joint Research Center. on.wsj.com/2hyu1Wg

- Vivendi SA, the French film, TV, telecom and videogame giant controlled by Chairman Vincent Bolloré, said Wednesday it now holds 20 percent of Mediaset SpA, the Italian broadcaster founded by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. on.wsj.com/2hyxMuA

- The U.S. Federal Reserve showed increasing optimism about the U.S. economy and signaled interest rates would rise at a faster pace than previously projected, as it unanimously approved its second rate increase in a decade. At the central bank's last policy meeting of the year on Wednesday, officials said they would nudge up the federal-funds target rate by a quarter percentage point, to between 0.50 percent and 0.75 percent. on.wsj.com/2hyx0h6

- The National Basketball Association and its players' union on Wednesday night agreed in principle to extend their collective-bargaining agreement-an accord that would avoid a work stoppage until at least 2024. on.wsj.com/2hyBlB3