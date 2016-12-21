Dec 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Nearly 24 hours after Germany's deadliest terror attack in decades, police said they had been holding the wrong man as their only suspect, reviving fears of more violence and escalating the hunt for at least one perpetrator at large. on.wsj.com/2hDFwxu

- Donald Trump's choice for ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, has helped raise millions of dollars for a prominent West Bank settlement, a connection that could complicate the president-elect's promised effort to revive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks. on.wsj.com/2h86qgq

- Powerful blasts ripped through a sprawling fireworks market outside Mexico City on Tuesday, killing at least 29 people and injuring scores more, the third time in 11 years that the market has been destroyed by such explosions. on.wsj.com/2hSUYXb

- The assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey and the apparent terror attack on a Berlin Christmas market underscore the global tinderbox President-elect Donald Trump is set to inherit in coming weeks, and his initial response suggests his White House will take a sharply different approach to such unexpected crises. on.wsj.com/2hPIMUL

- The U.S. federal government is increasingly taking money out of Americans' Social Security checks to recover millions in unpaid student debt, a trend set to accelerate as more baby-boomers retire. on.wsj.com/2hWthtA

- Volkswagen AG has agreed to pay around $1 billion to repurchase or fix an additional batch of diesel-powered vehicles tainted with emissions-cheating software, resolving what had become a sticking point more than a year into Volkswagen's diesel-emissions crisis. on.wsj.com/2h0nD83