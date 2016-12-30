PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 30

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Indian government officials will likely meet early next week to evaluate the incentives sought by Apple Inc to manufacture its products in the country, two people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2iwbZnt

- President Barack Obama on Thursday issued a dramatic response to Russia's alleged use of cyberattacks to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, including imposing sanctions on Russian agencies and companies and expelling dozens of suspected intelligence operatives from the U.S., in one of the biggest diplomatic confrontations between Washington and Moscow since the end of the Cold War. on.wsj.com/2iwd5zB

- Major U.S. law firms have become more vigilant in recent years about the risks of cyberattacks, but the revelation this week of a major hacking incident on two New York firms are a reminder that the industry remains vulnerable. on.wsj.com/2iw6jK9

- Health-care diagnostics company Alere Inc is taking steps to get Medicare billing privileges reinstated for its Arriva Medical LLC diabetes unit, challenging the actions of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. on.wsj.com/2isCHgI

- Seattle Genetics Inc said four leukemia patients died in clinical trials of an experimental treatment, prompting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to halt, or suspend enrollment in, several studies. on.wsj.com/2iwgkXU

- Fitbit Inc is dropping one of its cases against rival AliphCom Inc's Jawbone, untangling some of the litigation between the wearable-device companies. on.wsj.com/2iw6qW5

- Sears Holdings Corp secured a $200 million line of credit, provided by affiliates of ESL Investments, a hedge fund founded by Sears Chief Executive Edward Lampert, and can be expanded to total up to $500 million. on.wsj.com/2iw7GIZ (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)