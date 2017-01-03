FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 3
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 5:08 AM / 8 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp said it plans to resume rocket launches on Jan. 8, using revised operational practices developed in response to a fiery accident that occurred during routine ground preparations last fall. on.wsj.com/2hLP5Mb

- Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp are bracing for another challenging year after missing their sales targets for a second straight year on lackluster performances in China, the U.S. and other key markets. on.wsj.com/2hM344u

- Twitter Inc's controversial China chief has departed after only eight months, the latest executive to leave amid a global reorganization. on.wsj.com/2hLW9bL

- Landlords of upscale properties across the U.S. are bracing for rough conditions in 2017 that will likely force them to slash rents and offer deep concessions as a glut of supply brings a seven-year luxury-apartment boom to an end. on.wsj.com/2hLXCPb

- The Obama administration is finalizing a study that could lead to restrictions on Chinese investment in the U.S. semiconductor sector. on.wsj.com/2hM1Sye

- The "Star Wars" spinoff "Rogue One" led the box office for the third straight week, taking in an estimated $64.3 million during the New Year's weekend, according to studio estimates. on.wsj.com/2hLYp2C (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.